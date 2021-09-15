InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on IHG. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Peel Hunt raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.
Shares of IHG traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.30. The stock had a trading volume of 127,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,936. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.22. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $75.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 204.19 and a beta of 1.29.
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
