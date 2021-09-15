InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IHG. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Peel Hunt raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of IHG traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.30. The stock had a trading volume of 127,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,936. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.22. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $75.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 204.19 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

