Chromia Price Reaches $0.33 on Exchanges (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Chromia has a market capitalization of $142.36 million and $39.16 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000687 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00063407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00146564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.04 or 0.00835754 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00046441 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,300 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

