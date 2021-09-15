ContentBox Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. ContentBox has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ContentBox has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00018502 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.81 or 0.00437142 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001185 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000827 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 55.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

