Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.08.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RYAAY. HSBC upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.24 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.00. 273,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.68. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $77.09 and a 12 month high of $121.63.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.04. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 59.19%. The company had revenue of $446.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 9,150.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,971,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,661 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Ryanair during the first quarter worth approximately $13,878,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Ryanair by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,100,318,000 after purchasing an additional 434,843 shares in the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new position in Ryanair during the first quarter worth approximately $42,042,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 240.8% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 444,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,109,000 after purchasing an additional 314,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

