24,407 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Purchased by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 24,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

USMV stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,315,051 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.10. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

