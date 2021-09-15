Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ATLKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Shares of ATLKY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,867. The stock has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $43.83 and a 52 week high of $70.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.83.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 29.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

Read More: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Copco (ATLKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.