BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,435 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 0.7% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.51. 167,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,377,941. The company has a market cap of $178.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.86 and its 200 day moving average is $125.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,390 shares of company stock worth $14,140,470. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

