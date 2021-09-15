Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.79.

DGII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digi International during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Digi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digi International by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Digi International by 50.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Digi International by 116,225.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

DGII stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 135,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,714. The company has a market capitalization of $715.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.65. Digi International has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.16 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

