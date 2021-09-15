Simple Software Solutions Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $80.00 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $88,770.18 and approximately $80.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00021159 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001286 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000168 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,028,710 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SSSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.