FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.72.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded FLSmidth & Co. A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.72 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLIDY remained flat at $$3.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86.

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

