Analysts Expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will report earnings per share of $1.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the lowest is $1.47. Hasbro reported earnings of $1.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAS. Truist lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.68. The stock had a trading volume of 24,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,759. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $104.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

