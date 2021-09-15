Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.31 Per Share

Analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) will report earnings of $3.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.46. Brighthouse Financial reported earnings per share of $4.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year earnings of $16.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.00 to $16.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.45 to $14.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of BHF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.98. 39,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,350. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,336,000 after acquiring an additional 455,988 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,133.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,207,000 after purchasing an additional 306,860 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 336.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 355,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 273,964 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 85.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 583,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,798,000 after purchasing an additional 268,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 13.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,392,000 after purchasing an additional 238,058 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

