EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

EZPW stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.76. 6,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,901. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $7.68. The company has a market cap of $378.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). EZCORP had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $174.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that EZCORP will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in EZCORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 11.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 77.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

