Sharder (SS) Price Hits $0.0069

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last week, Sharder has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Sharder coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sharder has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $115,869.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sharder alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00063125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.53 or 0.00149003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.68 or 0.00838763 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00046169 BTC.

Sharder Coin Profile

SS is a coin. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sharder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sharder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.