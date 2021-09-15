Castle Market Cap Reaches $27,913.04 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 40.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Castle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Castle has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Castle has a market capitalization of $27,913.04 and approximately $2.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.29 or 0.00427607 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002358 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $499.08 or 0.01039568 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 43.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

