Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLKLF. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of BLKLF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.03. 122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average is $6.79.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

