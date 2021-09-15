SureRemit (RMT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $30,240.00

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. SureRemit has a market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $30,240.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SureRemit has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

