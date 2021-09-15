Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSMXY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sysmex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sysmex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSMXY traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.73. The stock had a trading volume of 43,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,405. Sysmex has a fifty-two week low of $45.22 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.27 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.68.

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

