AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

AGNC Investment has raised its dividend payment by 42.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNCP traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,557. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

