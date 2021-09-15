Cidel Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,841.72.

Alphabet stock traded up $21.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,872.56. 42,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,662. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,721.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,428.14. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

