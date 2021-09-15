MONECO Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 0.9% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB traded down $7.93 on Wednesday, hitting $368.60. The stock had a trading volume of 503,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,312,885. The business’s fifty day moving average is $362.49 and its 200 day moving average is $328.99. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.98.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $2,911,473.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,506,590 shares of company stock worth $895,659,803 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.