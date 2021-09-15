$124.82 Million in Sales Expected for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) to report $124.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.70 million. Proto Labs reported sales of $107.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year sales of $489.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $482.40 million to $497.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $535.42 million, with estimates ranging from $534.70 million to $536.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

PRLB traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $70.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,135. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $286.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.09 and a 200-day moving average of $96.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 144.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Proto Labs in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Proto Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Proto Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

