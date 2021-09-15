Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to Post $0.48 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Enphase Energy posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.03.

Shares of ENPH traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.55. The company had a trading volume of 80,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,377. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $65.41 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.86 and its 200-day moving average is $159.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total transaction of $3,108,286.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,024 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,634 shares of company stock worth $12,895,553. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

