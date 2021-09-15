Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Reaches Market Cap of $698,134.62

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $698,134.62 and approximately $31.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.44 or 0.00561229 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

