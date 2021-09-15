Gravity Market Cap Reaches $133,150.82 (GZRO)

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded up 105.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Gravity has a market cap of $133,150.82 and $106.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gravity has traded up 108.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gravity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00076253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00127176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.00177390 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,504.36 or 0.07299307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,052.64 or 1.00089823 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.25 or 0.00887848 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002830 BTC.

About Gravity

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. The official website for Gravity is gzro.net . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gravity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GZROUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.