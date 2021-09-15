$343.03 Million in Sales Expected for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to announce sales of $343.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $343.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $342.77 million. SLM reported sales of $364.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. SLM’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in SLM by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,913,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,059,000 after purchasing an additional 55,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SLM by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,796,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,619,000 after purchasing an additional 97,743 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the second quarter worth approximately $601,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SLM by 54.0% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 91,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 32,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SLM by 6.0% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,471,000 after purchasing an additional 63,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

SLM stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.83. 180,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,454,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.97. SLM has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

