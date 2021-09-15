Zacks: Analysts Expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Paya’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.16. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.
On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paya.
Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03.
PAYA stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 31,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,475. Paya has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.03.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYA. Gtcr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter valued at $495,765,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paya by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,942 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at $42,273,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Paya by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Paya by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,857 shares during the last quarter.
About Paya
Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.
