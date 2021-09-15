Analysts Expect Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) to Post -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.74). Bellerophon Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.26.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLPH. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.84. 157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,544. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.53. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $508,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 48.9% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 90,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 29,878 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23,273 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $104,000. 13.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

