SigFig Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,120 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Motco boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, hitting $269.58. The stock had a trading volume of 115,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,035. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.75. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

