Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $280.79. 36,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,576,178. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.20 and its 200 day moving average is $269.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $329.94 billion, a PE ratio of 69.37, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.