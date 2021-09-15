Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $280.79. 36,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,576,178. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.20 and its 200 day moving average is $269.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $329.94 billion, a PE ratio of 69.37, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15.
In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.
PayPal Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.