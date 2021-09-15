Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Tlwm

Tlwm raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Tlwm’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.90. The stock had a trading volume of 406,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,229,302. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.68 and its 200 day moving average is $76.59. The stock has a market cap of $184.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

A number of analysts have commented on MRK shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

