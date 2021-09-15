NEXT.coin (NEXT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.22 Million

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,161.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.34 or 0.01354477 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.70 or 0.00553748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.72 or 0.00325401 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008488 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001751 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00016439 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00047465 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

