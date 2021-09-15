Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ASHTY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.00.
OTCMKTS:ASHTY traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $325.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $140.90 and a 1-year high of $328.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.94. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 1.71.
Ashtead Group Company Profile
Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.
