Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ASHTY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.00.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:ASHTY traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $325.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $140.90 and a 1-year high of $328.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.94. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 1.71.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.