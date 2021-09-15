Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Property Holdings Limited is engaged in the business of property development and operation, with extensive involvement in property management, commercial property and hotel operation. The company develops property development projects in several key cities of China, specifically in Guangzhou, Zhongshan, Foshan, Heyuan, Huizhou, Shanghai, Nanjing, Chengdu, Xi’an, Chongqing and Hainan. Agile Property Holdings Limited is headquartered in Zhongshan, China. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

AGPYY traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.50. The company had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 883. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.17. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. Agile Group has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About Agile Group

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

