UniLayer Reaches Market Cap of $18.30 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One UniLayer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $18.30 million and $6.18 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UniLayer has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00063990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.89 or 0.00149263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.36 or 0.00810507 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00046491 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer (LAYER) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,997,193 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

