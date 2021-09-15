Brokerages Expect Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) to Post -$0.58 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) will announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Rocket Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($2.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

NASDAQ:RCKT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.12. 5,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,853. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.72. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $67.48. The company has a current ratio of 16.92, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,487 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 179,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 27,287 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

