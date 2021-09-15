Brokerages Expect Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) to Post -$0.58 EPS

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) will announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Rocket Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($2.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

NASDAQ:RCKT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.12. 5,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,853. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.72. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $67.48. The company has a current ratio of 16.92, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,487 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 179,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 27,287 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.