Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE CNM traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.82. 14,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,791. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $30.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

