Insider Buying: Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Director William C. Haydon purchased 2,000 shares of Sachem Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $10,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SACH traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.05. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,604. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $5.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.33.
Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 41.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sachem Capital Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. 15.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Sachem Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sachem Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.
About Sachem Capital
Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.
