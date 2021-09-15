Insider Buying: Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Director William C. Haydon purchased 2,000 shares of Sachem Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $10,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SACH traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.05. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,604. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $5.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 41.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sachem Capital Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. 15.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Sachem Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sachem Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

