Fred Hand Buys 235,925 Shares of Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Stock

Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) CEO Fred Hand acquired 235,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $427,024.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OTCMKTS TUEM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.68. 4,407,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $144.80 million and a PE ratio of -2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63. Tuesday Morning Co. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.01.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Tuesday Morning had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 54.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Tuesday Morning Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUEM. Osmium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the 2nd quarter worth $100,509,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tuesday Morning in the 2nd quarter worth $18,251,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Tuesday Morning in the 2nd quarter worth $7,110,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Tuesday Morning in the 2nd quarter worth $6,309,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Tuesday Morning in the 2nd quarter worth $5,175,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

