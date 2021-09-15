Inverness Counsel LLC NY Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 572,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,957 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.2% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Intel were worth $32,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.65. 272,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,327,148. The company has a market capitalization of $221.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

