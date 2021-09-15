BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,841,000 after acquiring an additional 183,547 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 72,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 229,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 440.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 169,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after acquiring an additional 137,758 shares during the period.

SCHX traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,802. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.42. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

