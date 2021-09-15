SigFig Wealth Management LLC Sells 128 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

MUB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.93. 49,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,292. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.87. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

