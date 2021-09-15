Goose Finance (EGG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $124,725.00

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $907,234.42 and $124,725.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00063854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.59 or 0.00149131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.19 or 0.00804515 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00046656 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

Goose Finance is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

