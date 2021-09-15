Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,008 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 6.5% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $77.58. 5,666,748 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.17 and its 200-day moving average is $75.15.

