Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 300.8% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $160.94. The stock had a trading volume of 404,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,234. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $164.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

