Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $3.00 on Wednesday, reaching $449.19. 387,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,261,314. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $456.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

