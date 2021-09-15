Smith Anglin Financial LLC Acquires 8,682 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 7.2% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $37,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.67. The stock had a trading volume of 93,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,035. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.75.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

