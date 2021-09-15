Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) will announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LexinFintech.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 19.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DBS Vickers cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $587,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth $1,921,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 181,201 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 70,575 shares during the period. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 60,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,692. LexinFintech has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

