Brokerages Expect Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Will Announce Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) will report earnings per share of $1.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full-year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%.

VRTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

VRTV stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.92. 466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,557. Veritiv has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $98.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Veritiv by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,360,000 after acquiring an additional 184,713 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 321.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 189,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 144,253 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter worth about $5,043,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 43.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 328,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter worth about $4,209,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

