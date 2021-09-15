BinaryX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.16 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for about $21.80 or 0.00045281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $29.12 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001648 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007722 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.89 or 0.00998699 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 59% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,219,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,426 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

